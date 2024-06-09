It made no sense to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russian Federation. Momentum of Russian offensive in Kharkiv region has stalled, - Sullivan

Jake Sullivan said that US President Joe Biden's decision to allow Ukrainians to hit Russia with American weapons was "common sense".

The national security adviser of the US president said this on the air of the CBS News TV channel in the "Face The Nation" program, Censor.NET reports.

An adviser to the Biden administration responded to a question about whether the US authorization of Ukraine to strike Russia with US weapons has changed the situation on the battlefield. According to Sullivan, when Russian troops crossed the border during the offensive in the Kharkiv region, it made no sense not to allow Ukrainians to strike targets in Russia.

"From the president's point of view, it was common sense. What was happening around Kharkiv over the past few months was a Russian offensive... And it just didn't make sense not to allow the Ukrainians to fire across the border, to hit Russian firing points, from where they were firing at Ukrainians That's why the president gave permission for this. The Ukrainians fulfilled this permission on the battlefield. And one thing I will note is that the momentum of this operation in the Kharkiv region has stalled," the White House representative said.

Sullivan noted that Kharkiv is still under threat, but the Russians have been unable to make significant progress on the ground in recent days in the area.

He added that the US continues to support Ukraine in its resistance to full-scale Russian aggression.

Earlier, Sullivan said that Ukraine needs more air defense systems, but noted that Washington does not plan to send its instructors to Ukraine.