Series of explosions rang out in Kharkiv. Enemy hit residential building (updated)

On Sunday, June 9, a series of explosions rang out in Kharkiv.

This was reported by "Suspilne" on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that an air alert continues in the Kharkiv region.

See more: Shelling by Russian occupiers of "ambulance" in Kherson region: number of victims has increased to three. PHOTOS

Before the series of explosions, which were heard by local residents, the monitoring channels wrote about the enemy KAB in Kharkiv.

Later, the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, reported on Telegram that the "flight" took place in the area of ​​a private residential building. As a result of the enemy attack, several buildings were damaged.

Information on possible victims and victims is being clarified.

It was previously reported that during May 2024, the occupiers carried out three times more shelling of Kharkiv, compared to April, - 76.