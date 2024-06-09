Ukraine will begin to test self-made KABs, - Air Force

In the coming weeks, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces plans to begin testing domestic guided aerial bombs.

Serhii Holubtsov, chief of aviation of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told about this, Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

"We are also currently working on the conversion and creation of our modified air bombs, based on conventional free-falling ones. There are some constructive nuances, we need to choose a wing, a GPS module, as well as a control module. In a few weeks, we should start the first tests of the first batches of such bombs, already Ukrainian," Holubtsov said.

He also noted that the Air Force currently uses Western-made KABs: GBU-39, GBU-62 of various calibers.

