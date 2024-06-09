For first time, Ukraine attacked target on territory of Russian Federation with combat aircraft. Command center of invaders was hit, - Sky News

On Sunday, June 9, a Ukrainian fighter jet hit a military target on the territory of Russia for the first time.

Sky News writes about this with reference to a Ukrainian military source, Censor.NET reports.

According to the source, a "Russian command node" in the Russian Belgorod region was hit.

It is currently unknown what type of ammunition was used in the attack. It is also not known if it was a Western weapon or not.

"The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Russian command post in Belgorod. Although the damage assessment is still ongoing, it has been confirmed that it was a direct hit. This is the first air strike carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine against a target on the territory of Russia," a Ukrainian military source told Sky News on condition of anonymity.

Attack on the Russian landing ship in the Sea of ​​Azov

The Sky News article also talks about an attack by the Defense Forces of Ukraine on an enemy ship in the Sea of ​​Azov. According to a Ukrainian military source, on the evening of June 8, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a "coordinated attack" on a Russian amphibious assault ship that had recently moved from the Black Sea to the Sea of ​​Azov.

The source reported that the vessel became the fifth of seven large amphibious ships of the Russian Federation that were sunk or "disabled" as a result of Ukrainian attacks.

"This successful strike shows the Russians that they cannot operate freely either in the Black Sea or in the east... By disrupting Russian supplies of ammunition and key military materials, this strike will directly support Ukrainian forces in their ongoing struggle," said the interlocutor of the publication.

We will remind you that earlier Russia announced the destruction of allegedly Ukrainian drones over the occupied Crimea, the Sea of ​​Azov and three oblasts.