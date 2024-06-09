Russians continue to use aviation and attack in several directions, most active - on Pokrovsk, - General Staff

The total number of enemy attacks along the entire length of the front since the beginning of the day is 62. Today, the aggressor continues to use aviation and attack in several directions, the most active - on Pokrovsk. The Ukrainian defenders are firmly holding the defense.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a link to the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kupiansk direction, the occupiers became more active in the Pishchane and Nevske districts, increasing the number of attempts to improve their own positions to nine.

Read more: Occupiers are storming our positions near Nevsky, fighting continues in Krasnohorivka area, - General Staff

Fighting in the East

Enemy forces also attacked in the Hrekivka area in the Lyman direction. In total, the aggressor tried to attack here six times since the beginning of the day. He bombarded the areas of Serebrianskyi Forest, Novosadove, Novoyehorivka, and Petropavlivka with guided aerial bombs.

During the day, nine clashes took place in the Kramatorsk direction. Fighting continues in the Kalynyvka area.

The greatest activity of the enemy currently remains in the Pokrovsk direction. Clashes of varying intensity took place here 23 times today. Fighting is currently ongoing in the Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, and Novopokrovske areas. During the day, the occupiers' aviation bombarded Skuchne, Novoaleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, and Ivanovka. Currently, five attempts by the Russian aggressors to improve their own positions are still ongoing.

In the rest of the directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

Defense forces continue to repulse the enemy and inflict maximum losses on the entire front line.