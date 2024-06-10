In Pokrovsk sector, aggressor stormed Ukrainian positions 27 times. 8 attacks are repelled, 9 are still ongoing - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 73 combat engagements have taken place.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

The Russian invaders launched three missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine using three missiles and 53 air strikes using 69 GABs, and used 529 kamikaze drones. the Russians fired 2,888 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, five combat engagements took place without success for the enemy. The occupants continued to try to attack our units in the areas of Vovchansk, Lyptsi and west of Hlyboke.

The situation did not change significantly in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions. The enemy's assault operations were unsuccessful, and the situation is under control. Two hostile attacks continue in the areas of Pishchane and Hrekivka.

Hostilities in the East

In the Siverskyi sector, Russian occupants unsuccessfully attacked our positions in the vicinity of Vyimka.

Nine combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk sector. The occupants were most active in the area of Ivanivske, but all enemy attempts to improve their position were unsuccessful.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor attacked the positions of our troops 27 times in the areas of Prohres, Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Novoselivka Persha, Yasnobrodivka and Karlivka. 18 attacks were repelled, nine are still ongoing. The situation is tense. The defence forces are holding the line, taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into the territory of Ukraine.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked our positions eight times in the areas of Paraskoviivka and Krasnohorivka. Seven attacks were repelled. A firefight continues in the area of Krasnohorivka. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Situation in the South

The situation in the Orikhivsk and Prydniprovskyi sectors remained unchanged. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has unsuccessfully attempted to force our defenders from their positions in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Krynky four times. No losses of positions and territories were incurred.

In other areas, there were no significant changes in the situation

Strikes on the enemy

Since the beginning of this day, our aviation, missile and artillery units have struck three areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, one air defence unit, two artillery units, an occupier's radar station and a military base.

