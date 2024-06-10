About 30 proceedings on embezzlement of funds for construction of fortifications have been initiated, it is about UAH 20 billion, - MP Bondar

Next week, the TCC should receive detailed information on each case.

This was reported by Mykhailo Bondar, MP of the European Solidarity party, secretary of the parliamentary investigatory commission on fortifications and the purchase of UAVs, Censor.NET reports.

"We heard from government officials - ministers and deputy ministers. They were representatives of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Strategic Industries, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, departments and units. To at least understand how much money was allocated for the construction of fortifications and how much money was spent on the purchase of UAVs," he said after the first TCC meeting.

The parliamentarian noted that the SSSCIP (State Special Communications Service), not the relevant ministry, is the administrator of the lion's share of the funds allocated for the purchase of drones.

"Why is this the case? Why did they decide that this should be the responsibility of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, not a department of the Ministry of Defence? Unfortunately, we heard some vague answers that the State Special Communications Service can purchase goods that are not classified, because they are being classified and certified. According to the State Special Communications Service, they are allowed to buy without classification. That is, they can choose this product at their own discretion and from whom to buy it," the MP explained.

"When we asked who the customer was, it was the DIU, the SSU, and the brigades. In fact, they indicate which manufacturer the State Special Communications Service should buy from. So we are still looking into this. The amount of money that the State Special Communications Service has now, which should be received by the end of the year, is 42 billion from 2024. This is UAH 16 billion in transitional funds from UAH 40 billion in 2023. And 5 billion is from the special fund. In other words, the total amount is 63 billion," added the TCC secretary.

Bondar also said that 25 budget managers have been identified for the construction of fortifications, including regional military administrations, the Ministry of Defence and the Reconstruction Agency.

"We asked them for detailed schedules of funds received: which region received how much and for what purpose, and what tasks were set for each region. Because we need to understand which region was responsible for which area.

Currently, about 30 criminal proceedings have been opened over the embezzlement of funds during the construction of fortifications. When the members of the commission from the Servants of the People heard these figures, they immediately tried to defend the fund managers. And the lion's share of them are military-civilian administrations - this is the president's vertical," the MP said.

At its next meeting, the commission is to receive detailed information on each proceeding. The total amount of funds involved in the proceedings is UAH 20 billion.

The next meeting of the TCC is scheduled for a week from now.

As a reminder, on 22 May, the Rada created a TCC on fortifications and drone procurement.

