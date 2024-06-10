Explosion occurs at ammunition factory in Poland: one person is killed

On 10 June, an explosion and fire broke out at the Mesko plant, which produces ammunition, in the Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship in southern Poland.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform with reference to Rmf24.pl.

It is noted that a 59-year-old employee of the plant was killed and another was injured in the explosion, which occurred around 11.00 am.

According to the director of the Mesko plant, Elżbieta Sreniavska, the explosion occurred in a newly built rocket fuel centre.

"We had an explosion at the rocket fuel centre, which was commissioned several years ago," she said.

According to her, the causes of the emergency are being investigated. She added that the centre is equipped with video monitoring.

As of now, the fire has been extinguished. Rescuers and police are working at the scene.

Local law enforcement officials assured that all the circumstances and causes of the explosion and fire will be investigated under the supervision of the prosecutor's office.

