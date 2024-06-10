Russians strike Kharkiv with KABs: fire breaks out, six wounded (updated)

The Russian occupation army shelled Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. A fire broke out.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"At 17:35, the occupiers attacked Kharkiv. Preliminarily, they used a KAB," the statement reads.

According to preliminary data, a fire broke out in the house.

No information about the victims has been reported yet.

Later, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote: "There were three strikes by KABs on the city. One of the hits was on a garage cooperative, a fire broke out there and there is information about at least two wounded. The sites of the other hits are being examined by specialists."

UPDATE

О 18.13. Syniehubov wrote: UPD: "Six people were injured in the strike on Kharkiv. There is damage to residential buildings, garages and cars at various addresses. Inspection of the hit sites is ongoing."

At 18.14, Terekhov added: "At least two private houses were heavily damaged at the site of another hit in the Kyiv district of the city. There may be people under the rubble of one of them. All relevant services are working at the scene."

As a reminder, emergency power outages are being applied in Kharkiv today.