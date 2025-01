A missile alert has been declared in the south and centre of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

‘Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia regions - missile danger!’ the message says.

