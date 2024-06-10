Explosion at arms factory in Poland: Tusk says authorities see no foreign trace in incident

The Polish authorities currently see no evidence of the involvement of ‘external forces’ in the explosion at the Mesko arms factory in the Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship.

This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at a press conference after a government retreat, Wirtualna Polska reports, Censor.NET reports.

Among other things, during the briefing, the Polish prime minister mentioned the explosion at the Mesko ammunition plant. Tusk said that there was no evidence of ‘external forces’ being involved in the incident.

"For obvious reasons, we react very vigilantly and sensitively to all such situations. There is currently no reason to assume that any external force is behind this dramatic event,’ the Polish prime minister said.

Explosion at the Mesko plant in Poland: what is known

On 10 June, in the morning, an explosion occurred in the Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship in southern Poland and a fire broke out at the Mesko plant, which produces ammunition. The explosion killed a 59-year-old plant worker and injured another. According to the director of the Mesko plant, Elżbieta Sreniavska, the explosion occurred in a newly built rocket fuel centre.