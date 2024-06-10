Over week, National Guard soldiers destroyed 2 Murom systems, 34 tanks, 17 ammunition depots and 64 dugouts

During the week of June 3-6, 2024, soldiers of the National Guard destroyed a lot of enemy equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the official channel of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko.

It is noted that last week the guards destroyed:

34 tanks

23 units of armored vehicles

5 multiple launch rocket systems

3 anti-aircraft missile systems

66 enemy vehicles

64 dugouts and places of concentration of enemy infantry

69 artillery systems

1 anti-aircraft missile system "TOR"

7 electronic warfare systems

17 ammunition depots

The National Guard also destroyed two Murom-M long-range video surveillance systems.

On May 28, the first recruitment center of the National Guard of Ukraine was opened in Uzhhorod. Here you can apply for vacant positions in the National Guard unit stationed in the region.