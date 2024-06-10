Over week, National Guard soldiers destroyed 2 Murom systems, 34 tanks, 17 ammunition depots and 64 dugouts
5153
During the week of June 3-6, 2024, soldiers of the National Guard destroyed a lot of enemy equipment.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the official channel of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko.
It is noted that last week the guards destroyed:
- 34 tanks
- 23 units of armored vehicles
- 5 multiple launch rocket systems
- 3 anti-aircraft missile systems
- 66 enemy vehicles
- 64 dugouts and places of concentration of enemy infantry
- 69 artillery systems
- 1 anti-aircraft missile system "TOR"
- 7 electronic warfare systems
- 17 ammunition depots
The National Guard also destroyed two Murom-M long-range video surveillance systems.
On May 28, the first recruitment center of the National Guard of Ukraine was opened in Uzhhorod. Here you can apply for vacant positions in the National Guard unit stationed in the region.