In May, more people were mobilized in Ukraine than in last few months - People’s Deputy of "Voice", warrior Kostenko

In May 2024, more people were mobilized in Ukraine than in the past few months.

This was stated by Roman Kostenko, Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, People's Deputy of the Voice Party and a soldier, in a commentary to UP, Censor.NET reports.

According to the People's Deputy, the past month was the most productive in terms of mobilization since the beginning of 2023. Kostenko noted that one of the reasons for the increased mobilization was the entry into force of the new law. Another factor, according to the parliamentarian, is the consciousness of citizens who saw that they had to go and defend the country.

"I also think that many people who wanted to mobilize during the period when the law was being drafted were waiting to see what the conditions would be, and in May they joined the army," Kostenko said.

Finally, he added that the effect of the new law on mobilization will be seen directly in the army in a few months.

As a reminder, a new law on mobilization entered into force in Ukraine on May 18. After May 18, all Ukrainian citizens who are registered for military service are required to update their personal data in the TCR within 60 days. The law stipulates, among other things, that citizens between the ages of 25 and 60 are subject to mobilization.

