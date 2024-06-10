1.48 million people liable for military service, including 220,000 women, have updated their data via Reserve+ app - Defense Ministry

1 million 480 thousand people liable for military service have updated their data through the Reserve+ application.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense Dmytro Lazutkin, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"As of now, 1 million 480 thousand Ukrainians have updated their data through the Reserve+ application. And the dynamics are positive, indicating that Ukrainians trust the app. By the way, among those who have updated their data are 220 thousand women liable for military service," Lazutkin said.

"The registration rates are stable now, but we expect that after June 18, when the QR code appears, the rates will increase, because many people are waiting for this option to appear, and, accordingly, it is then that they will update their data through Reserve+," he added.

The Defense Ministry spokesperson noted that the importance of the QR code is that with its appearance, registration in Reserve+ gains legitimacy and can be displayed as a valid document, along with a paper one. In addition, after June 18, a new option will be available that will allow for corrections to the registration data of persons liable for military service.

As a reminder, the law on mobilization, which came into force on May 18, provides two months to update the data.