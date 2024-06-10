Russian troops made only one attempt to assault in area of Vovchansk during day. Ukrainian Armed Forces have enough shells in this area - OSGT Khortytsia

During the day, on June 10, Russian invaders attempted to storm the area of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, only once. The enemy's assault activity was unsuccessful.

Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, said this on the air of the telethon, NV reports, Censor.NET informs.

"There have been no hostilities since the beginning of the day, but during the day Russian troops became more active and unsuccessfully tried to conduct one assault action in the area of Vovchansk," said Voloshyn.

The OSGT Khortytsia spokesman noted that Ukrainian defenders managed to suppress and stop the enemy's attack.

In addition, according to Voloshyn, the Defense Forces have enough shells in the Kharkiv direction.

"There is no shell hunger, although it did not exist in the full sense, there are enough shells of different calibers," he said.

However, he noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces need other types of weapons in this area.

"Additional weapons are needed in the Kharkiv region - first of all, electronic warfare equipment and, of course, modern air defense systems, as well as anti-aircraft missile systems," said the OSGT Khortytsia spokesman.

On the afternoon of June 10, Nazar Voloshyn said that the ruscists had not crossed the main line of defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Chasiv Yar, but were actively advancing east of it.

