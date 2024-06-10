On June 13, 23rd meeting in Ramstein format will be held in Brussels

A new meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (Ramstein format) will be held in person on June 13 at NATO Headquarters in Brussels. This will be the 23rd meeting of the Ramstein format.

It states that on Thursday, June 13, a meeting in the Ramstein format will be held, as well as a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the ministerial level. The program includes speeches by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov.

The topic of the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting has not yet been announced.

In addition, on June 15, NATO defense ministers will hold a meeting of the North Atlantic Council and the Nuclear Planning Group.

We would like to remind you that the previous, i.e., the 22nd meeting of the Ramstein Group was held on May 20.

