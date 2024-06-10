Occupiers fired missile at Mykolaiv region. Non-residential building was destroyed

In the evening of June 10, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the Mykolaiv region. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

This was reported by the press service of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

They noted that a non-residential building was damaged due to the enemy attack. A fire also broke out. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Earlier it was reported that the occupiers attacked Mykolaiv region with Shaheds on the night of June 5. As a result of the fall of the drone debris, houses in the Buzka community were destroyed and damaged.

See more: Wreckage of the "Shaheds" fell on warehouses in Mykolaiv region, and fire broke out. PHOTOS