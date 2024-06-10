Syrskyi discussed situation at front and needs of Armed Forces of Ukraine with Chairman of NATO Military Committee Bauer

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a telephone conversation with Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Armed Forces Chief of Staff.

"We discussed in detail the situation on the battlefield and the needs of our troops. Having just returned from the combat zone, I personally assessed the situation in different areas and spoke with brigade commanders on the ground.

It is important to have a common vision of the situation with our partners," noted Syrskyi.

