Sukharevskyi appointed as Commander of Unmanned Systems Forces of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi has been appointed as a Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In accordance with the order of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine of June 10, 2024, Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi was appointed Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.

What is known about Vadym Sukharevskyi

As a reminder, on February 10, 2024, the 39-year-old colonel was appointed deputy chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Sukharevskyi, violating the order "do not shoot", opened fire on a Russian sabotage group from the FSB detachment "Crimea", which fired at SSU officers near Sloviansk. Then, a senior lieutenant opened fire from his APC at Igor Girkin's militants who were attacking the SSU Alpha special forces.

From 2016 to 2021, he was the commander of the 1st Linear Battalion of the 36th Marine Brigade. He performed tasks in the Mariupol direction.

In June 2020, he was promoted to lieutenant colonel. From 2021 to 2022, he was the Chief of Staff of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi. Since February 2022, he has been the commander of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk.

Last year, Vadym Sukharevskyi was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and the Order of the Golden Star.

