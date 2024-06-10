Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully attacked Novoshakhtyn oil products plant in Rostov region with Ukrainian weapons - General Staff

On 5 June, the defence forces successfully attacked the Novoshakhtyn Oil Products Plant in the Rostov region of Russia.

This was reported by the General Staff on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The General Staff noted that the attack was carried out with "Ukrainian-made weapons".

According to intelligence data, the invaders lost 1.5 million tonnes of oil and oil products as a result of the fire. In terms of money, this amounts to about $540 million.

"Ukraine's defence forces continue to systematically destroy the Russian oil refining industry. Strikes on Russian oil refineries significantly complicate the performance of tasks by enemy troops in the course of armed aggression against our country," the General Staff said in a statement.

As a reminder, in May, Reuters reported that the Tuapse oil refinery was shut down after a Ukrainian drone attack.

