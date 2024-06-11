"Ukroboronprom" and Rheinmetall open joint armoured vehicle repair and production facility in Ukraine. PHOTO

"Ukrainian Defence Industry" JSC and global defence giant Rheinmetall have opened the first joint armoured vehicle repair and production facility in Ukraine.

It is noted that within the framework of the partnership between "Ukrainian Defence Industry" JSC and the global defence giant Rheinmetall, the first armoured vehicle repair and production workshop has started operating in Ukraine as part of the joint venture.

The main purpose of the new site is to repair and manufacture German military equipment. This will speed up the restoration of combat vehicles and their return to the front line, and subsequently allow the production of new equipment for the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine by Ukrainian gunsmiths.

"The development of partnership with such a leading global arms manufacturer as Rheinmetall demonstrates the high level of trust that Ukroboronprom has gained from its Western colleagues. Such trust is the result of hard work to develop the competencies of our weapons manufacturers, implementation of corporate governance reform and successful work on building anti-corruption infrastructure. All of this together makes the Company and its enterprises competitive, transparent and attractive to foreign partners," said David Lomdzharia, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the "Ukrainian Defence Industry" JSC.

In turn, Rheinmetall AG CEO Armin Papperger stressed that it is "very important for the company to provide Ukraine with effective and reliable support".

"When it comes to the supply of spare parts, our top priority is to ensure maximum availability and fast replenishment. To achieve this goal, we use existing original equipment manufacturer channels, process material ourselves and with partners. We are also restoring original supply chains and integrating local production in Ukraine," he said.

According to Ukroboronprom Director General Herman Smetanin, this project, implemented as part of a large programme of cooperation with Rheinmetall, creates new opportunities for our defenders, who will receive equipment for combat as quickly as possible after repair and maintenance.

"It is important that this is happening in Ukraine: foreign partners are confident in us, our professionalism and the high potential of the domestic defence industry. I am grateful to the management of the German concern for the fruitful cooperation that made it possible to equip and open a joint production site in a short time," Smetanin added.

Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, said that "the opening of a joint production site with Rheinmetall is not only a step towards Ukraine's victory, but also an important stage in building the Arsenal of the Free World."

