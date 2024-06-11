Ukrainian Armed Forces shoot down Russian Su-25 in Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Ukrainian soldiers shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft.

This is stated in the nightly report of the General Staff, Censor.NET reports.

It notes that in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy tried 21 times to break into the combat formations of the Ukrainian defenders near Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Yasnobrodivka, Umanske and Karlivka. 19 enemy attacks were repelled. Two more firefights continue near Novooleksandrivka and Novopokrovske.

The defence forces destroyed 198 occupants, one tank, an armoured combat vehicle, a cannon, four vehicles and a Su-25 aircraft in this area.

On 25 May, the soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko shot down another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft. This was the sixth Russian Su-25 shot down by the 110th Brigade in May this year.

