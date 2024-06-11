The administration of US President Joe Biden has lifted the ban on arms supplies to the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov of the National Guard of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, The Washington Post reports this with reference to the US State Department.

"After a thorough review, the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade has passed the Leahy review conducted by the US State Department," the statement said.

As noted, the law, named after Senator Patrick Leahy, prohibits the transfer of US military aid to foreign units that have committed serious human rights abuses. The State Department has found "no evidence" of such violations, the statement said.

At the same time, the State Department spokesperson refused to say when the ban was lifted or whether the US weapons had already been delivered to Azov. From now on, the Azov National Guard Brigade will have access to the same military assistance from the United States as any other unit of the Ukrainian defence forces.

In 2015, after a disinformation campaign, the US House of Representatives, on the initiative of Democratic Congressman John Conyers, who called Azov "neo-Nazi", passed amendments that prohibited military aid to the Ukrainian volunteer battalion.

