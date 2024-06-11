Conference on Ukraine’s recovery begins. A number of documents are to be signed in Berlin

Today, 11 June 2024, the Ukraine Recovery Conference begins in Berlin, with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Who will participate in the conference?

As noted, the two-day event is attended by more than 2,000 politicians, diplomats, business representatives, municipalities, and civil society from different countries.

The host country, Germany, emphasised the involvement of civil society and the role of links between cities, communities and municipalities. Thus, the conference was attended by mayors from a number of Ukrainian cities, including those from the east of our country. The range of issues that will be discussed at numerous panels is wide and covers such areas as energy, human capital, mental health, cultural heritage and many others.

Several documents will be signed on the sidelines of the conference.

Programme of Zelenskyy's visit to Germany

In addition to participating in the conference itself, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold separate meetings with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Bundestag President Bärbel Bas and German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz. The Ukrainian leader will also speak in the German parliament and visit the Bundeswehr base where Ukrainian soldiers are being trained.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Germany to participate in the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine and negotiations with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz.