Pechersk court acquits ex-deputy head of National Police Tyshlek in case of illegal gifts - Bihus.Info

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption drew up a report against former Deputy Head of the National Police Dmytro Tyshlek after the media learned that he had received valuable gifts in the form of free accommodation in luxury apartments that did not belong to him. However, the Pechersk Court of Kyiv " acquitted" the official, turning the case of illegal gifts into a circus.

Accommodation in luxury real estate as a gift

As noted, Tyshlek used an apartment in Pechersk with an area of more than 140 square metres, which belonged to the well-known ideologist of the Big Construction project, Yuriy Holyk. During the period of use, the former police officer "saved" UAH 617 thousand on rent, which is considered an illegal gift.

The NACP also found that Tyshlek received another illegal gift from an acquaintance in the form of free accommodation in a private house near Kyiv with an area of more than 320 sq m, which amounts to another UAH 225 thousand in unpaid rent. The property belongs to Natalia Necheporenko, whose family is business partners of Russian criminal mastermind Andrei Imanali.

The case collapsed in the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv

The NACP sent an administrative report on these violations to the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv, where the case collapsed. The court ruled that it was not possible to determine the cost of renting the apartment, while there was evidence that Tyshlek had furnished the apartment for UAH 910,000 at his own expense, while the NACP had estimated the cost at only UAH 130,000. That is, the former police officer allegedly paid the rent in this way.

Tyshlek explained how he came into possession of such money by the fact that his wife had borrowed UAH 4.5 million from her mother, who lives in Russia.

As for the house near Kyiv, the court simply concluded that the law enforcement officer did not live there.

What is known about the judge who made the decision on Tyshlek?

According to the journalists, the decision was made by Pechersk Court judge Svitlana Hrechana, who until recently was married to a National Police officer. The journalists counted 14 million hryvnias worth of real estate owned by the couple, which is not mentioned in Hrechana's declarations. The journalists say that this judge had previously "buried" the case of the former deputy head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, who was also suspected of receiving illegal gifts.

Journalists' investigation into Deputy Head of the National Police Dmytro Tyshlek

As Censor.NET previously reported, Bihus.Info published an investigation into the fact that the wife of the Deputy Head of the National Police, Dmytro Tyshlek, had not given up her Russian passport as of the summer of 2023, and he himself was using the real estate and cars of the family of the partner of the leader of the Rostov criminal group.

According to a document obtained by Censor.NET, in 2005, Tyshlek's wife, Oleksandra Balakay, requested that a new passport of a Russian citizen be issued to her, which was done. This particular passport of a Russian citizen, according to an investigation by Bihus.info journalists, is still valid. In addition, according to the sources, in 2015-2017, she regularly travelled to Russia and the Russian-occupied Crimea.

In response, Deputy Head of the National Police Tyshlek said that the media had "distorted the facts" in the investigation into his wife's Russian passport. He also said that he was going to appeal to the State Bureau of Investigation regarding this situation.

Subsequently, the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko removed Tyshlek from the post of Deputy Head of the National Police.

At Censor.NET's request, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine also reported that Tyshlek had returned to his duties, as an internal investigation had not revealed any facts that would indicate that Tyshlek had any links with any criminal authorities, including those mentioned in the journalistic investigation. The investigation also found no other grounds for dismissing Tyshlek from his position.