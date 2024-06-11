We have received assurances from our partners about assistance until end of 2024 - Marchenko

Ukraine has received assurances that it will receive the necessary financial assistance by the end of 2024.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of the Ministry of Finance Serhii Marchenko, Censor.NET reports.

The minister said that the tenth meeting of the Steering Committee of the Donor Coordination Platform of Ukraine was held in Berlin.

"Thanks to joint efforts with our partners, including through the Coordination Platform, we have received assurances that we will raise the necessary funds by the end of 2024. Now it is crucial that the support comes in a rhythmic and predictable manner, which will contribute to the stability and balance of the state budget," said Marchenko.

According to the head of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Finance is continuing to work on securing sources to finance the budget needs in 2025.

Read more: More than 90% of Ukrainian enterprises have resumed work and are reaching pre-war capacities, - Shmyhal