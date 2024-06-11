100 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, most of them in Donetsk region - General Staff

A total of 100 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day. Russian terrorists carried out 62 air strikes over the last day, using 95 GABs. The Russian occupants carried out about 4,000 attacks, including 149 using multiple launch rocket systems.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalev, during a telethon.

Hostilities in the East

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 27 attacks in the area of Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Karlivka, Umanske, Yevhenivka, Yasnobrodivka and Nevelske in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to force Ukrainian units out of their positions.

There were four combat engagements in the Kharkiv sector, and the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions. Fighting took place, in particular, in the areas of Vovchansk and Hlyboke in Kharkiv region.

Defence forces repelled 10 enemy attacks in the Kupyansk sector. Fighting took place in the vicinity of Stepova Novoselivka, Synkivka, Pishchane, Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Druzheliubivka in Kharkiv region, Serebryanske forestry, Nevske, Hrekivka in Luhansk region, Terny, Torske in Donetsk region.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 7 attacks near Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped seven enemy attempts to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops in the area of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Novyi of Donetsk region.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy. The enemy attempted to break through Ukrainian troops' defences 14 times in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka, Paraskovyivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made 7 unsuccessful attempts to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops in the direction of Staromaiorske, Vodiane and Urozhaine in Donetsk region.

In the Orikhivsk sector, there were 3 firefights in the area of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian occupants are trying to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Over the past day, Russian invaders made two attacks on the positions of the Defence Forces in this area.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck 13 areas where enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated, 7 air defence facilities, 2 missile and artillery facilities, and one radar station.

