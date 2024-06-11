Denshchik, suspended director of city council department, was shot dead in centre of Zaporizhzhia: he died in hospital, killer is wanted. PHOTOS

On the morning of 11 June 2024, a murder was committed in the centre of Zaporizhzhia. The attacker fired four shots at the victim.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, the latter died in hospital from his injuries. The police are conducting urgent investigative and operational measures.

"On 11 June, at 07:55, the Department No. 2 (Oleksandrivskyi) of the Zaporizhzhia District Police Department received a report of a shooting and injury to a man.

Police officers found that an unknown person had shot a local official with a firearm at the entrance to the high-rise building and fled the scene. The victim was taken to a medical facility where he died during medical care," the statement said.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the incident. The legal classification is Part 1 Article 115 (Murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The priority investigative and search actions are under way.

According to local media reports, this is Maksym Denshchyk, the suspended Director of the Legal Support Department of the City Council.

















