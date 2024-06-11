Ivanivske village in Donetsk region is under control of Ukrainian Armed Forces - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Russian troops have not occupied the village of Ivanivske in Donetsk region, it is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This was reported by the spokesman for the OSGT "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshyn, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"As for Ivanivske, I can say the following: the settlement belongs to Ukraine, the Defence Forces control the situation in that area," he said.

According to Voloshyn, the occupiers keep trying to storm and strike the settlement with all types of weapons.

Earlier, DeepState analysts said that Russian troops had occupied Ivanivske near Chasiv Yar.

