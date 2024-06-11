Germany will provide Ukraine with Patriot, IRIS-T, Gepard in coming weeks and months - Scholz

Germany will transfer air defence systems, missiles and ammunition to Ukraine over the next few months.

This was stated by Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a conference on the restoration of Ukraine, which is taking place in Berlin, Censor.NET reports.

According to Scholz, Germany has provided €30 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"The most urgent need of the Ukrainian army now is ammunition, weapons, especially air defence. Therefore, in the coming weeks, we will supply Ukraine with the third Patriot air defence system, IRIS-T and Gepard systems, missiles and ammunition," the Chancellor said.

