Ukraine has done everything to open negotiations on EU membership. All prerequisites have been fulfilled, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has fulfilled all the conditions for opening negotiations on EU membership.

He said this during a conference on the restoration of Ukraine, which is taking place in Berlin, Censor.NET reports.

"As of now, Ukraine has already fulfilled everything that was required to actually open negotiations on EU membership. All the prerequisites have been met. This June should be the time when the negotiation framework will be approved and the negotiations themselves will begin," Zelenskyy explained.

According to the President, this is the fulfilment of the promises made by Europe.

"And this is proof that Europe cannot be broken, neither by pressure, nor by artificial doubts or any manipulations," the Head of State added.

