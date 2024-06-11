Ukraine’s future is in European Union. We will keep our promise - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that Ukraine will definitely become an EU member. Europe will fulfil its promise to Kyiv a few months after Russia's full-scale invasion began.

According to Censor.NET, he said this during a speech at the opening ceremony of the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 in Berlin.

"Ukraine is a big country. It has a very educated population. And despite the consequences of the war, Ukraine is expected to grow its economy. Now, first of all, investments in the construction industry will revive the economy. However, Ukraine's agricultural sector is a global player on the world market. Ukraine's agricultural exports have reached pre-war levels and this is an extraordinary achievement. It is also extremely important for food security around the world," Scholz said.

Read more: Ukraine has done everything to open negotiations on EU membership. All prerequisites have been fulfilled, - Zelenskyy

He stressed that Ukraine will become a member of the EU.

"Ukraine has great potential in renewable energy and hydrogen. As well as in digital transformation, IT, armaments, healthcare and pharmaceuticals. That is why our conference focuses on these areas. When we talk about rebuilding Ukraine, we are discussing the rebuilding of a future EU member. A few months after Russia's invasion began, we made a promise to Ukraine together about Ukraine's future in the EU. We will keep this promise," the German Chancellor added.

Read more: European Commission recommends starting negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to EU