Ukraine has fulfilled all requirements. EU should start accession talks by end of June - von der Leyen

The EU is due to start membership talks with Ukraine this month.

This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during a conference on the restoration of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine has fulfilled all the steps we have formulated. Therefore, we believe that the EU should start accession negotiations by the end of this month," she said.

"Kharkiv is Europe. Ukraine is Europe. And our union is your home. Glory to Ukraine and long live Europe," the European Commission President added.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had done everything to open negotiations on EU membership. Therefore, he hopes to start negotiations in June.