In July, Ukraine will receive €1.5bn in proceeds from frozen Russian assets - von der Leyen

About 1.5 billion euros in proceeds from frozen Russian assets will be available to Ukraine in July.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during the opening ceremony of the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024.

"We will make Russia pay. At the G7 summit later this week, we will discuss how Ukraine can benefit from these profits even faster," von der Leyen said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024.

She noted that the funds should be used to restore and defend against the aggression of the Russian Federation.

As a reminder, the other day, Vladyslav Vlasyuk, Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office, Secretary of the Yermak-McFaul Sanctions Group, said that Ukraine expects a strong decision on anti-Russian sanctions at the G7 summit.

