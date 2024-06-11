Italy plans to provide Ukraine with new aid package worth €140 million - Foreign Minister Tajani

The funds will be used for restoration and reconstruction, as well as railway infrastructure.

This was stated by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani during the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The money is also being invested in the restoration of the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, which was destroyed by a Russian missile.

In addition, Tayani announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Italian and Ukrainian sides.

Earlier, the Italian foreign minister confirmed Rome's intention to provide Ukraine with the SAMP/T air defence system. It will be delivered to Kyiv as part of the 9th military assistance package.