Over day, enemy lost almost 100 troops in south, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 6 enemy attacks in Orikhivsk direction and two near Krynky - Defence Forces

Over the past day, the occupants carried out 6 attacks in the Orikhivsk sector. On the left bank of the Dnieper River, in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region, the enemy launched two attacks near Krynky. They were unsuccessful.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of the Southern Defence Forces.

It is noted that the enemy suffered losses near Krynky and retreated to their original positions.

Over the past day, 97 occupants and 29 pieces of weapons and military equipment were destroyed in the south:

11 cannons;

2 mortars;

8 units of armoured vehicles;

1 demining unit;

1 "Orlan-10" UAV;

2 electronic warfare stations;

4 boats.

In addition, a fuel and lubricant storage site, 4 field supply points, 3 observation posts, a UAV control centre and 11 dugouts were destroyed.

Read more: Enemy tried to assault our positions near Vovchansk, fighting continues near Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane and Berestove - General Staff