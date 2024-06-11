Enemy has intensified its attacks in Kharkiv direction. Three attacks repelled near Vovchansk and Hlyboke, - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been most active in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. About half of all combat engagements took place there and are still ongoing.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total number of combat engagements on the frontline is currently 51.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

The enemy became more active in the Kharkiv direction. Three attacks were repelled in the areas of Vovchansk and Hlyboke. Russian terrorists are using anti-aircraft guns and unguided missiles in the areas of Buhaiivka, Vovchansk, Izbytske and Vovchanski Khutory. They are striking from the airspace over the territory of the Russian Federation, from the direction of Belgorod and Shebekino.

Situation in the East

Fighting continues in the Lyman direction. Our defenders repelled nine offensive and assault actions near Terny, Nevske, Torske and Serebryanskyi forest. The enemy continues to attack in the areas of Druzheliubivka and Hrekivka. Russian terrorists are actively using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the sector: the enemy dropped seven guided bombs near Siversk, four near Nevske, and one near Druzheliubivka.

According to the General Staff, the Pokrovsk direction is the most heated. The number of combat engagements increased to 14 today, 9 of them are ongoing. The enemy is most active in the area of Novooleksandrivka.

Situation in the South

An enemy attack near Urozhaine was repelled in the Vremivka direction.

In the Orikhiv direction, five enemy attempts to improve their positions near Shcherbaky, Novoprokopivka and Mala Tokmachka were repelled. The enemy used aircraft near the latter, dropping four bombs.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Russian occupiers used three multiple rocket launchers in the areas of Tokarivka and Tyahynyk.

In other areas, the situation has not changed much.