Russia may keep about 100 nuclear warheads in Kaliningrad region, - Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski

The Russian Federation could keep about a hundred nuclear warheads in Kaliningrad. The risks of Moscow attacking EU countries are quite real.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski during the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in Berlin, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

He noted that 200 kilometres north of Warsaw is a Russian enclave - the Kaliningrad region, where, according to the Polish authorities, ‘100 nuclear warheads are stored’, and close to Russia is Belarus.

‘This means that an attack on the EU is quite likely,’ Sikorski said.

In particular, the Polish minister also recalled the violation of airspace by Russian missiles, which have repeatedly ‘flown’ into Poland during shelling in Ukraine.

Therefore, the danger to this part of Europe is ‘greater than some people think,’ Sikorski added.

"Putin is destroying his country, he is turning to Brazil and China to freeze the conflict. This means that he has realised that he will not achieve his goals, he will not be able to capture the whole of Ukraine and make it a colony,’ the Polish Foreign Minister concluded.