We must provide blackout to Russian terror, then Russia will be forced to look for way to real peace, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russia will seek a path to peace if its ability to terrorise neighbouring countries is prevented.

He said this during his statements to the media at a joint press conference with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Censor.NET reports.

"This war continues only because Putin has the ability to continue the war, terror and attacks on Ukraine. As soon as Russia's ability to terrorise its neighbours is limited, Russia will finally be forced to look for a way to real peace. This is Putin's key advantage. Missile strikes, guided bombs, attack drones. Together, we must ensure a blackout of Russian terror in order to bring the possibility of real peace out of the blackout,’ the President stressed.

Zelenskyy said he had discussed the situation at the front with Scholz.

