Fighting continues near Hrekivka and Terny, - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 69 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The enemy is most active at the Pokrovsk and Kupiansk directions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, our defenders are preventing the offensive attempts of the Russian occupiers and causing them losses.

Situation in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, the number of enemy attacks increased to four, two of which are ongoing in the direction of Pishchane and Berestove.

Three attempts by Russian occupiers to advance are currently being held back by our troops in the Lyman direction. Fighting is taking place in two locations near Hrekivka and in the area of Terny. The total number of enemy attacks in this sector today is 14.

The number of Russian assaults in the Northern direction has not changed. However, the invaders are using aviation here. The occupants bombed the area of Bilohorivka with six UAVs, and attacked Rozdolivka with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders continue to repel enemy attacks. Three firefights are currently ongoing in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka. The total number of enemy attacks in the sector has increased to nine.

In the Pokrovsk direction, enemy activity continues in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha and Kalynove. So far, we are talking about 18 different occupiers' attacks in this area since the beginning of the day.

Situation in the South

In addition, according to the General Staff, the enemy became more active in the Orikhiv direction during the day, conducting three more air strikes in the areas of Pyatikhatky and Lobkove villages and near the village of Velyka Novosilka.

In other areas, the situation did not change significantly.

Our troops are controlling the situation and depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.