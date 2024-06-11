Poland to raise issue of Ukraine’s NATO membership at NATO summit in Washington, - Duda

Poland will focus on three issues at the NATO summit in Washington, including Ukraine's membership in the Alliance.

This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

He said that Warsaw wants to raise three topics at the NATO summit.

"First, it is the further strengthening of NATO's deterrence and defence capabilities. Secondly, it is issues related to the realisation of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic ambitions. And thirdly, it is the issue of revising NATO's approach to Russia,’ Duda explained.

He added that Warsaw supports the start of Ukraine's integration into NATO. He also noted that the Alliance supports Ukraine's aspirations for NATO membership.

‘We in Poland strongly support the issue of starting the process of integration into NATO as soon as possible,’ the Polish president stressed.

According to him, this means officially extending an invitation to Ukraine to start the ratification process.

Duda noted that Ukraine will not be able to become a member of the Alliance while the war is ongoing, but this process must begin. This will be a signal to Russia that Ukraine's voice is heard in NATO, and no Kremlin threats will delay Kyiv's Euro-Atlantic integration process.

In addition, in his opinion, there should be more initiatives like the Czech one to supply Ukraine with ammunition, including joint production of ammunition.

Earlier it was reported that the NATO summit in Washington would address three key issues related to Ukraine. However, the country's membership in the Alliance will not be discussed.