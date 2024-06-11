"Fact that there is no ’single shahed’ Ukraine is great," Sukharevskyi, Commander of Unmanned Systems Forces of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vadym Sukharevskyi, considers the existing competition between unmanned aircraft manufacturers in Ukraine to be a positive fact.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The number of manufacturers is about healthy, normal competition. We, as users of this product, are interested in having more such manufacturers, more products offered, in order to understand and apply the best," Sukharevskyi said, answering a question about whether it makes sense to unify the various types of drones from different manufacturers that are currently available in Ukraine.

According to the Defense Ministry, the commander noted that contracts have been signed and products from more than 125 manufacturers are being purchased. "The fact that Ukraine does not have a ‘single shahed’ is great," Sukharevskyi said.

According to him, there is an understanding that in the future Ukraine will come up with the best possible drone. "Any unification... is in the future," the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces summarized.

