Paratroopers of 79th Brigade repelled enemy assault and destroyed 6 units of occupants’ equipment near Kostiantynivka. VIDEO

Another massive assault involving 21 pieces of equipment was conducted by the occupiers at the position of the 79th Separate Airborne Brigade near Kostiantynivka.

According to Censor.NET, the paratroopers burned three tanks and three armoured vehicles with infantry during the battle. Another armoured personnel carrier was damaged. Other equipment fled the battlefield. The enemy's losses in personnel amounted to 9 "300" and 15 "200".

Watch more: Soldiers of 79th SAAB stopped enemy assault and destroyed Russian tanks and armoured personnel carriers in Kurakhove direction. VIDEO