White House on changes in Ukrainian Cabinet: This will not reduce US support

Personnel changes in the Cabinet of Ministers will not reduce the level of cooperation and support from the United States.

This was stated by White House adviser John Kirby, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"This will not change the way we engage with Ukraine, and it certainly will not change the support we will continue to provide them," Kirby said.

He also added that the United States does not advise Ukraine on how to manage its democracy in this context.

What is known about changes in the government

On Wednesday, 4 September, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the resignation of several ministers.

In particular, the parliament supported the dismissal of Oleksandr Kamyshyn from the post of Minister for Strategic Industries and Industry. The decision was supported by 243 MPs.

The Verkhovna Rada also supported the resignation of Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets. 244 MPs voted "in favour".

In addition, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Justice Minister Denys Maliuska. 249 MPs voted "in favour".

The Verkhovna Rada also supported the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna as Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

Instead, there were no votes for the resignation of Iryna Vereshchuk from the post of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine. She remains in office for now. The Verkhovna Rada also failed to uphold the decision to dismiss Koval from the post of head of the State Property Fund.

The Rada has not yet voted on the resignation of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who submitted his resignation today.

On the evening of 4 September, the Verkhovna Rada, at the suggestion of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, which acts as a coalition, received a motion from Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to appoint new ministers.

