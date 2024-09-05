There were 138 combat engagements in frontline over last day. More than 50 of them took place in Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Over the last day, 138 combat engagements were registered. The enemy is most actively attacking at the Pokrovsk, Lyman and Kurakhove directions.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, on 4 September, the enemy launched three missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas with 14 missiles and 72 air strikes, including 100 KABs. In addition, it fired more than 4,100 times, 107 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes in the areas of Nova Sloboda, Yampil, Yunakivka in Sumy region; Tokarivka, Kruhliakivka in Kharkiv region; Makiivka, Nevske in Luhansk region; Novosadove, Chasiv Yar, Druzhba, Diliyivka, Toretsk, Hrodivka, Mykhailivka, Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka, Ukrainsk, Bohoyavlenka, Vuhledar in Donetsk region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued offensive and assault operations. Two combat engagements took place here. All of them took place in the vicinity of Vovchansk. The occupants were actively using UAVs for attacks.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of attacks increased to 17 over the last day. Ukrainian defence forces repelled all enemy assaults near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Berestove and Miasozharivka.

In the Lyman sector, our troops stopped 27 occupants' attacks near Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Novosadove, Nevske and Torske.

In the Siverskyi sector, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled four assault attacks. The enemy tried to advance near Verkhniokamianske and Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped six enemy attempts to break through our defences. The occupants, with the support of aviation, made the main efforts in the area of Chasiv Yar and Kalynivka.

The invaders continued to be active in the Toretsk sector yesterday. In total, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 15 times in the areas of Nelipivka, Toretsk and New York. He also carried out airstrikes with drones.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 52 assaults and attacks in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Selydove, Mykolaivka and Myroliubivka, where the invaders, supported by air power, tried to force our units out of their positions.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian defence forces stopped enemy attacks near Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Krasnohorivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 46 times

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made four assaults on our positions near Kostiantynivka and Vodiane.

Read more: Since beginning of day, 107 combat engagements took place in frontline. Combat continues in eight locations in Pokrovsk, - General Staff

Situation in the South and North

In the Orikhivsk sector, two firefights took place in the areas of Robotyne and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupants continue to try to drive the Ukrainian Armed Forces units from their positions. Five Russian attacks were unsuccessful.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the operational situation remains unchanged. There are no signs of enemy offensive groups forming.

Ukrainian defence forces continue operations in the Kursk region.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the occupiers maintain a military presence, shelling settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities against Ukraine.

Read more: Almost 50 thousand people remain in area of active hostilities in Donetsk region

Strikes on the enemy

Fighting continues along almost the entire contact line. Ukrainian soldiers are holding back enemy attacks. Our artillery, reconnaissance, aviation and unmanned aerial systems are depleting the enemy's forces.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces conducted six strikes against enemy manpower concentrations, two air defence systems and two other important enemy targets.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1,200 casualties over the past day. Ukrainian troops also neutralised six tanks, 21 armoured combat vehicles, 31 artillery systems, 42 operational and tactical UAVs, 7 missiles, 37 vehicles and ten pieces of special equipment.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 621,550 people (+1,200 per day), 8,624 tanks, 17,725 artillery systems, 16,869 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS