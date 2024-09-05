After short period of relative calm, situation in south is escalating again - OGT "Tavria"

In the southern sector, the intensity of enemy attacks and shelling is gradually returning to previous levels.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Dmytro Lykhoviy, spokesman for OGT "Tavria", on the air of "We are Ukraine".

"After a relatively short pause in the southern directions, the intensity of the enemy's assault and the number of Russian attacks are gradually increasing to previous levels. Of course, these are relatively lower figures compared to Donetsk region, in particular the Pokrovsk direction, but we had a relative ‘lull’ in terms of enemy attacks in the past weeks. Some days went by without any offensive attacks at all," he said.

