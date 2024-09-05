Zelenskyy on Russian strike on Poltava: Missile was flying for about 3 minutes. People did not have time to go down to bomb shelter

The enemy missiles that attacked the educational institution in Poltava were flying for 3 minutes.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with NBC News, Censor.NET reports.

"Another tragedy in Ukraine... It was a calculated strike," the head of state said.

According to him, many people were killed and injured when they were already going down to the shelters. According to Zelenskyy, they did not have time to save themselves.

"Now there is information that the missile was flying for about 3 minutes. People did not have time to go down to the bomb shelter," he said.

Strike on Poltava

As a reminder, on 3 September, Russians attacked Poltava with two "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles. The enemy hit an educational institution and a hospital. One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications, the hospital and nearby houses were partially destroyed.

As of 4 September, 53 people were killed and more than 270 injured.