Austria is ready to become platform for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, - Chancellor Nehammer

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said that his country is ready to become a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

He said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"We take into account the statements of the Russian president regarding his openness to peace talks with Ukraine. Any negotiations should take place without preconditions and on an equal footing. Austria will be ready to support a just and sustainable peace based on international law and serve as a platform for negotiations as the country where the OSCE headquarters is located," he said.

