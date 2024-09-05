Defense Ministry officials who demanded bribes for social benefits for wounded servicemen were detained - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service and the National Police, in cooperation with the Internal Security Department of the Ministry of Defence and the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, eliminated a corruption scheme in the calculation of social benefits for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

What is known about the detainees?

As noted, as a result of complex measures, the head of a division of the Finance Department of the Ministry of Defence and two of his accomplices - the head of the financial service of a military unit and a former serviceman - were detained.







What did the investigation find?

According to the investigation, the defendants set up a criminal mechanism for obtaining money from Ukrainian soldiers who were injured on the front line.

"In exchange for bribes, the offenders promised the severely wounded soldiers unimpeded accrual of statutory disability payments.

The SSU documented the facts of receiving illegal benefits in the amount of more than UAH 300 thousand," the Security Service emphasizes.

Detention of bribe-takers

Currently, all three defendants have been detained red-handed after handing over one of the tranches.

According to the SSU, based on the evidence collected, the head of the MoD department was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official).

The criminal actions of his two accomplices are classified under Part 5 of Article 27 and Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding and abetting in accepting an offer, promise or obtaining an unlawful benefit by an official).

The issue of choosing a type of detention is being decided. The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.

What is the threat?

The defendants face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The operation was conducted by the SSU Main Directorate in Kyiv city and the Kyiv region under the supervision of prosecutors of the Special Prosecutor's Office of the Central Region.