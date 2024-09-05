Russian troops are actively using chemicals for attacks in South - OSGT Tavria

Russian troops are actively using ammunition with poisonous substances in the South. They are dropped from drones on the positions of the Defense Forces.

This was stated by Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman for the Tavria operational group of troops, on the air of the national telethon "United News", Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, in August alone, the occupiers carried out about 200 such attacks along the entire contact line in the area of responsibility of the Tavria OGT.

He noted that the Russians are attacking Ukrainian defenders in Zaporizhzhia region particularly intensively.

Lykhovii said that only yesterday, September 4, 13 drops of poisonous substances were recorded on the contact line in Zaporizhzhia region.

"In general, the enemy is actively using drops from copters, they are using them to strengthen the work of their artillery and other means of destruction. Yesterday there were more than 200 such drops using more than 300 rounds of ammunition," he added.